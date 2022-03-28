Florence + The Machine Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 28th, 2022 - 11:25 AM

Florence + the Machine at Coachella.

Florence + the Machine unveiled their 2022 tour dates for this fall, which will be supported by Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor and Japanese Breakfast. The tour will commemorate the upcoming release of Florence Welch’s fifth album Dance Fever, which will launch May 13.

Thus far, Florence has released three total singles and respective music videos from the album – “My Love,” “King” and “Heaven is Here.” The tour will commence April 29 in Los Angeles, and conclude October 14 in the same city. They will travel through New York, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, St. Paul, Clarkson, Boston, Seattle, Portland, Miami and more.

Parks will join Florence + the Machine in their Canada shows, while Fender will perform at their Chicago, St. Paul, Clarkson, Washington, D.C., Boston, New York, Seattle, Mountain View and San Diego shows. King Princess will join the group in Nashville, Alpharetta, Orlando and Miami, while Japanese Breakfast will appear at the group’s Vancouver and Portland shows.

Florence’s first two shows in Los Angeles and New York, respectively, will be smaller, more intimate shows that sold out in seconds. Neither of the shows will feature special appearances by the aforementioned guests.

Recorded in London, Dance Fever features themes of dancing, clubbing and movement – all things Florence reportedly missed during the pandemic’s lockdown. Moreover, the album dances around motifs of identity, masculinity versus femininity, grief, celebration and growth. An immensely contrasted album, Dance Fever will be Florence + the Machine’s first studio album since 2018’s High As Hope.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Florence + the Machine 2022 Tour Dates