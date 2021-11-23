St. Vincent, Japanese Breakfast, Halsey and More React to Grammy Nominations

Home News Skyler Graham November 23rd, 2021 - 4:35 PM

St. Vincent flexed her way through a memorable set on the Outdoor Stage.

There have been a wide variety of reactions to today’s announcement of Grammy nominations, and the artists themselves are not holding back on their well-deserved excitement. Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast and St. Vincent all shared short bursts of joy on Twitter, from Parks’ “WHAT!!!!!” to St. Vincent’s three exclamation points in a retweet of the announcement of her and Parks’ nomination for Best Alternative Music Album.



Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee was also nominated in the same category, and the artist herself earned a nomination for one of the “Big Four” awards: Best New Artist. Other nominees in the category include Olivia Rodrigo and Finneas, who has worked with his Grammy-award-winning sister Billie Eilish.

WTF!!!!!!!!! — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) November 23, 2021



Indie rock band Low shared amazement over their entry into the same playing field as stars such as Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. When one fan tweeted about their excitement over the band being in the same category as these singers, the Low responded, “Worked backstage production for a Tony Bennett show years ago. Got my dad in and he got to meet Tony – a gentleman and wise steward of his celebrity.”

Worked backstage production for a Tony Bennett show years ago. Got my dad in and he got to meet Tony – a gentleman and wise steward of his celebrity. https://t.co/9ifX8Q5aoW — LOW (@lowtheband) November 23, 2021

Even Halsey, who won a Grammy award in 2017, is positively shocked at her nomination. “Really wasn’t expecting that!” reads her tweet. “It was an honor to work with some of my heroes, Trent and Atticus, and I am so proud of this album and hope that you guys continue to love it for years to come. Here’s to taking risks.”

Even Halsey, who won a Grammy award in 2017, is positively shocked at her nomination. "Really wasn't expecting that!" reads her tweet. "It was an honor to work with some of my heroes, Trent and Atticus, and I am so proud of this album and hope that you guys continue to love it for years to come. Here's to taking risks."

— h (@halsey) November 23, 2021

Photo Credit: Owen Ela