Arlo Parks Releases Soft Cover of Kaytranada and Syd’s “You’re The One”

British singer Arlo Parks has released a soft cover of Kaytranada and Syd’s “You’re The One.” She released this new version as part of the Spotify Singles series ahead of the Grammy Awards, where Best New Artist-nominated musicians choose one of their own songs and release a new version of it, and record a cover of a previous nominee.

As part of the Spotify series, Finneas reworked his song “Medieval,” and unveiled his version of Bon Iver’s “Flume.” Parks has been nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music album for her debut LP Collapsed in Sunbeams at the Grammys this year. In comparison to Kaytranada’s original song, Parks’ version is much more mellow and relaxing. Rather than a constant layering of beats like in the original, Parks allows her voice to speak for itself – even slowing down the beats a bit.

“Why it was such a joy to record my Spotify Singles session in the studio, I felt somehow part of the legend,” Parks said in a statement. “Syd’s voice in ‘You’re The One’ always had this effortless beauty to it in my eyes and I wanted to cover it to expose the romance and yearning behind the lyrics. It was an honour to be able to sing my new song ‘Softly’ too, to highlight the beginning of a new and beautiful chapter in my career and celebrate being nominated for Best New Artist.”

Parks will be performing with Arlo Parks alongside Clairo on April 2 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer



