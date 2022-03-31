Watain Release Brutal New Single “We Remain”

Home News Lauren Floyd March 31st, 2022 - 3:00 PM

Watain release “We Remain,” the third and final single to pave way for the Swedish black medal band’s seventh album The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain on April 29th. “We Remain” follows the release of “Serimosa” and “The Howling.” The project is yet to have more details, but so far it’s clear their latest single stands as its own dark shadow.

“Men’s memories are uncertain and the past that was differs little from the past that was not.” — Cormac McCarthy

Johan Baath, director and cinematographer, pulls together inferno visuals for the bold and daring track. Set in what looks like a barren terrain void of greenery and life, bass guitarist and vocalist Erik Danielsson struts in view sporting a black flag to stamp the bands place here. Slow, calculated drums bring in the first verse that drudges by with the same agony “We Remain” speaks of. It’s an interesting perspective on time and the past and the vocals of which this message is conveyed ring thick in the atmosphere thanks to guest vocals from Dutch singer Farida Lemouchi. Faded, toe-curling scenes weave into and out of sight depicting in one instance the band performing in front of a large crowd. To hear the electric guitar riffs live could only be an awakening experience as they hum below the surface.

“We Remain” also features a guest guitar solo from Gottfrid Ahman, ex band member of In Solitude, now with PAGA. For many years Baath has been documenting Watain footage and this latest video of his only adds to his expertise in creating an other-worldly escape for the band. Watain were supposed to grace The States during their The Sanguine Sodomy of North America tour until issues with visas and The U.S. Embassy arose, according to mxdwn. However, they’re set to feature in the upcoming Psycho Las Vegas festival in August.