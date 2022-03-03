Watain Share Heavy New Single “Serimosa” With Cloudy Lyrics Video

Home News Tara Mobasher March 3rd, 2022 - 8:24 PM

Swedish metal band Watain have released their new single, accompanied by a lyric video. This marks the second single released from the forthcoming album, The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain, which will launch April 29.

While “Serimosa” tells the story of connecting with an other-worldly power, its predecessor “The Howling” has gloomy and dark undertones.

“‘Serimosa’ tells of the electric notion of the coming of a great power,” vocalist Erik Danielsson noted. The appearance of cracks in the dam that holds the flood of the great sea. A visitor from the beyond, crossing the threshold into the material world.”

He continued, “Just like “Watain” – “Serimosa” is a word/name of power communicated out of unknown origin, appearing into the world sans history, to be approached with thought and reverence . . . Thematically, Serimosa also holds similarities to the fiery Samhara aspect of Nataraja, the doomsday dance of Shiva marking the dissolution of order at the end of an eon.”

The full tracklist for The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain can be viewed below, alongside the lyric video for “Serimosa.”

The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain