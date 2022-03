Home News Abigail Lee March 5th, 2022 - 1:00 PM

Until an issue with the U.S. Embassy and visas, Black metal bands Mayhem and Watain were set to join forces on a North American tour entitled “The Sanguine Sodomy of North America.” Now, the Swedish-born band Watain has had to pull out from the tour.

They explained in an announcement on Facebook that they were given little information on the issue, and the elusive “administrative process” may not end until well after their tour dates. The tour will go on with Mayhem and supporting act Midnight.