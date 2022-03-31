Dead And Company Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Floyd March 31st, 2022 - 3:22 PM

Dead & Company will be hopping stages this summer for their North American tour starting in June at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. The Grateful Dead branch-off including Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir will be joined by special guests John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti to kick off the first night of twenty. According to Consequence Sound, the itinerary also includes multiple dates at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA; Folsom Field in Boulder, CO; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; and Citi Field in New York City.

Fans can register now through April 3rd for the Ticketmaster-verified pre sale beginning on April 5th at 10 a.m. local time. Sales open to the public Friday April 8th at 10 a.m. local time.

Recently, more than 2,100 Deadheads signed a petition asking show organizers, CID Presents, to issue refunds due to safety concerns for Dead & Company’s beachside Playing in the Sand shows in Cancun. Prior to, the band cancelled the Playing in the Sand Mexico shows due to growing COVID-19 concerns, according to mxdwn.

Dead & Company 2022 Tour Dates:

6/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

6/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/17 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

6/18 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

6/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

6/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

6/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

6/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/1 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/2 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

7/5 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

7/6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

7/8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

7/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

7/16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field