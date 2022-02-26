John Mayer Reschedules Four Upcoming Shows After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Home News Abigail Lee February 26th, 2022 - 5:46 PM

John Mayer has tested positive for COVID and must reschedule the next four shows in his arena tour. This is a moment of deja-vu for Mayer and his fans as he caught COVID in early January and had to withdraw from the annual Playing in the Sand festival.

Just yesterday (Feb. 25), Mayer tweeted to announce the news and to apologize for the sudden change of plans.

Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. https://t.co/60SzykxPK3 pic.twitter.com/KiGvO8tQGc — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) February 25, 2022

In actuality, there has been no clear pause between outbreaks involving Mayer, his crew and fellow performers. Mayer was the second to back out of the festival in January due to COVID, and on Feb. 22, Questlove filled in as John Mayer’s drummer after Steve Ferrone, his typical drummer, received a positive COVID test.

It’s safe to say that Mayer has had his fair share of bad luck and positive tests, which is particularly unfortunate for him and his band due to them being in the middle of their tour and promoting their latest album, Sob Rock. Doubly unfortunate is that Mayer’s reaction to this bout of illness is worse than the last, as he detailed in his latest Instagram post:

The Pittsburgh; Belmont Park, N.Y. and Boston shows have all been rescheduled to dates in early May, so fans won’t miss out.