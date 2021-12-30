Dead And Company Fans Will Receive Refund Option For Mexico Shows

Home News Ellie Schroeder December 30th, 2021 - 11:28 PM

More than 2,100 Deadheads signed a petition asking show organizers, CID Presents, to issue refunds due to safety concerns. The Playing in the Sand shows are 3 nights of Dead and Company playing beachside in Cancún. While CID had said in the past that event packages, some ranging as much as $15,000 were nonrefundable, they announced on Wednesday they would begin issuing refunds to ticket holders not interested in attending the shows. CID claims the shows would still go on despite the rise in Covid cases, but will take strict precautions to keep all attendees safe. These include proof of vaccination and a negative test taken 48 hours prior to the show.