Dead & Company Cancel Upcoming Performance At Playing In The Sand Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Jamie Reddy January 6th, 2022 - 9:55 PM

With the current spike of COVID-19 cases after Christmas and New Year’s Day, touring has had yet another setback. Dead & Company and it’s Playing in the Sand festival created by the Grateful Dead, has had to cancel its double weekend performances, due to COVID-19 concerns, right before the first weekend was to commence. The lineup was to include John Mayer, who unfortunately got infected with the virus right before leaving to Mexico, and Grateful Dead’s drummer Bill Krettuzmann was given a doctor’s order to rest due to a heat condition.

“Dead & Company and CID Presents tried everything possible to bring normalcy and to deliver a great experience and amazing music, but with each day it became increasingly clear that canceling is the correct thing to do for the fans and for our crew” as stated on Instagram. Fans that were to attend will get refunds, as there was no rescheduled date. Click here for more information.