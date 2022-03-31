Beth Hart Shares Silent New Music Video For “Black Dog”

Home News Lauren Floyd March 31st, 2022 - 7:21 PM

Sometimes waiting for the release date may take a little more longer than your patience can handle. Grammy-nominated vocalist Beth Hart has been waiting to release her “Black Dog” music video for months to follow her latest album A Tribute to Led Zeppelin: an album that pays homage to the late great Zeppelin and his formidable influence on her career. Hart decided to release the video despite schedule requirements – only without the audio. Of what may be the first ever “silent” music video release, Hart says. “I really want you to see the video, so if you want, you can just play the song while you watch…”

The official video begins with an old film projector countdown, hello and explanation from the singer songwriter. In vintage black and white she struts the stage, cigarette tucked between her lips. Whether we can hear audio or not its evident Hart is feeling it, mimicking dance moves that somewhat resemble MJ moves at times. At one point Hart gets up close peering in the camera mouthing what seems to be important stuff. Drummer and guitarist play in perfect sync to the bridge while Hart croons passionately over the mic stand.

It’s obviously a full on rock and repeat, head banging, hair shaking anthem. Hart gives passion as she kneels in front of the drum set, lays back and sings from the diaphragm.