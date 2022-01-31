Beth Hart Debuts Captivating New Cover Of Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog”

Home News Lauren Floyd January 31st, 2022 - 4:58 PM

There’s adolescent memories that swirl around Grammy-nominated Beth Hart’s influence behind covering Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog.” From her young years of hearing the song waft into her living room from her neighbor across the street, she knew there was something special there.

Fast forward to the present and Hart is now signed under the same label that introduced the hardcore rock band, Atlantic Records. So with her cover of “Black Dog” fans can expect the passion every tribute is backed by. The cover anchors and opens her upcoming album release A Tribute To Led Zeppelin out February 25.

Hart sings her soul out in her “Black Dog” tribute, beginning with the classic guitar cadence intermediated by “Hey mama said the way you move, gonna make you sweat gonna make you move.” Hart follows this same rhythm in her own boisterous way and even keeps the massive electric guitar solo that follows. The original version is no doubt a “masculine” feel to the cover, but the cover excludes the subdued “woo hoo’s” that accompany the original’s guitar solo.

Hart brings the same invigorating energy the original brings as she stands in its essence, unwavering from the initial sound too much. Her voice, with a higher pitch, pairs well with chords that make you bob your head. It’s a refreshing twist to the classic Zeppelin favorite.

American singer-songwriter, Beth Hart announced her tribute album to Led Zeppelin around the fall of last year, according to mxdwn, at what point she also debuted her first cover of Zeppelin’s 1969 classic “Good Times Bad Times.”