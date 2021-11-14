Beth Hart Announces New Album A Tribute To Led Zeppelin For February 2022 Release, Shares Powerful Cover Of “Good Times Bad Times”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 14th, 2021 - 12:45 PM

Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter Beth Hart recently announced her new album entitled A Tribute To Led Zeppelin for February 25, 2022 release. To celebrate the occasion, Hart has unveiled her cover of Led Zeppelin’s 1969 classic “Good Times Bad Times.” You can listen to both versions down below.

Hart’s version is perhaps more intense and energetic than the original, her voice is rough and powerful offering glimpses of Robert Plant’s signature vocals while she belts out the iconic opening lyrics “In the days of my youth / I was told what it means to be a [wo]man / Now I’ve reached that age / I’ve tried to do all those things the best I can.” Her delivery is truly remarkable as she produces each note with the highest quality and precision. The backing instrumentals closely follow the blueprints of the original song with flair.

Hart’s intent with the nine-track album was to highlight the flexibility and range of the iconic English rock band: “It’s so beautifully done, it’s timeless. It will go on forever. Sometimes people come along, and they’re from another planet, and they make these pieces of art which will forever be.”

A Tribute To Led Zeppelin Tracklist:

1. Whole Lotta Love

2. Kashmir

3. Stairway To Heaven

4. The Crunge

5. Dancing Days / When The Levee Breaks (Medley)

6. Black Dog

7. No Quarter / Babe I’m Gonna Leave You (Medley)

8. Good Times Bad Times

9. The Rain Song

Hart’s most recent album, her ninth overall, War In My Mind was released in September 2019 and produced by Rob Cavallo who has worked with the likes of Green Day, Linkin Park and My Chemical Romance.