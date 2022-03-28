Roxy Music Announces 50th Anniversary International Tour Dates Featuring St. Vincent

Home News Lauren Floyd March 28th, 2022 - 3:36 PM

Bryan Ferry performing to a well too small audience in the Mojave tent.

Roxy Music announce their first tour in 11 years with special guest St. Vincent. This tour breaks their hiatus and honors the 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album. Starting September 7th in Toronto, Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson will come together on stage for the first time since their sold-out and critically acclaimed 2011 For Your Pleasure tour and will perform 13 arena shows across North America and the UK.

The gang will make several stops through the U.S. including popular venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City and The Forum in Los Angeles before their closing show at the O2 Arena in London UK. Very special guest St. Vincent, recently nominated for a 2022 Grammy according to mxdwn, will be appearing on all North American shows (*except Boston).

Luckily until the tour this fall, Roxy Music fans can indulge in their two top-charting albums that were reissued last month: Roxy Music and For Your Pleasure.

North American Tour Dates:

9/7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9/9 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

9/12 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

9/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/17 -Boston, MA* – TD Garden

9/19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9/21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

9/23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

9/26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

U.K Tour Dates

10/10 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

10/12 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

10/14 – London, UK – The O2

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna