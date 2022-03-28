Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 28th, 2022 - 1:14 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Rock band Halestorm unveiled their summer 2022 tour dates today, featuring The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar. The tour will be in support of the group’s upcoming album, Back From The Dead, which will launch May 6.

Halestorm announced their new album at the beginning of February, alongside their title track and an accompanying music video.

The group’s upcoming 16-date tour will begin June 8 in Detroit, and conclude in Portsmouth, Virginia. They will travel through Kansas City, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Cadott, Baltimore, Boston, Harrington, Scranton, Gilford, Syracuse, Charlotte, Phoenix, Grand Junction, Oklahoma City, Rogers and more cities along the way. Thus far, Halestorm have released two total singles from the album – the title track and “The Steeple.” Tickets will go on sale beginning April 1.

Halestorm will also be going on tour alongside Stone Temple Pilots and Mammoth WVH prior to their upcoming tour. They will begin the tour May 10 in Billings, Montana – right after the release of their long-awaited album – and it will conclude on May 30 in Missoula, Montana. They will travel through Casper, Wichita, Pittsburgh, Columbus, St. Lous, Daytona Beach, Tulsa and other cities along the way. The guests will join Halestorm on select dates.

The group was previously meant to tour with Evanescence in December of last year, but were forced to postpone some dates to January because of a positive COVID test among some members of Evanescence. They ended up performing shows throughout the end of January in Cincinnati, Camden, Pittsburgh, Worcester and Newark.

Halestorm 2022 Tour Dates

6/8 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

7/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

7/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/15 – Cadott, WI @ RockFest (festival date)

7/17 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

7/19 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

7/20 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/22 – Harrington, DE @ DE State Fair (festival date)

7/23 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

7/25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/27 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

8/07 – Grand Junction, CO @ Los Colonias Amphitheater

8/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

8/10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

8/12 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion