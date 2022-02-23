Halestorm Unveil Artistic New Music Video For “The Steeple”

Home News Federico Cardenas February 23rd, 2022 - 7:42 PM

The Pennsylvanian rock band Halestorm has released a music video for their single “The Steeple,” which the group previously released earlier this month. The single and music video were released in order to promote Halestorm’s upcoming album, Back From The Dead which the group recently announced will release on May 6 of this year.

“The Steeple,” for its entire runtime, is an inspiring and massive sounding track. According to Theprp, this track was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, known for working with acts such as Deftones and Foo Fighters. Lyrically, the track is meant to reflect the mental health of journey of the band’s frontwoman, Lzzy Hale, in quarantine when the band was unable to perform as they wished. Hale explained that “This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity.” In the explosive and energetic chorus from the song, we hear the song deliver themes of community and friendship, singing “This is my kingdom/ This is my cathedral/ This is my castle/ And these are my people.”

Visually, the track’s music video shows the group off with an array of backup dancers. The video, focusing primarily on Lzzy Hale, shows off many interesting shots of the dancers moving slowly in throughout the video’s black background. Later in the video, we start to see more of the whole band, especially as the group starts to lay out a vibrant guitar solo.

Halestorm’s upcoming Back From the Dead will follow the rock band’s previous studio album released in 2018, Vicious.