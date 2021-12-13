Evanescence Postpone Remaining Co-Headlining Shows With Halestorm To January Following Positive Covid-19 Test Results

Home News Joe Hageman December 13th, 2021 - 6:12 PM

Evanescence has postponed the final 5 shows of their Co-headlining tour with Halestorm due to positive covid test results in the band and its touring crew. While the specific members of Evanescence who have contracted covid have not been announced, none of the members of Halestorm or their crew have tested positive for the virus. In a press release, the lead singer of Evanescence, Amy Lee said “We’ve done everything we could to try and make it work but with multiple positive Covid tests in our touring party it just wouldn’t be right to continue the show schedule as is. All the bands and crew have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that.

She went on to comment on the tour and their gratitude for their support system with “This tour has been an unforgettable experience that we are so proud of. From the production, to our fantastic crew, to Halestorm and Lilith Czar and Plush — and most of all, to you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to you incredible fans for making this dream a reality, and making it mean so much more that we ever imagined it could. Thank you for your understanding. We love you!”

On the tour, the lead singer of Halestorm Lizzy Hale and Amy Lee collaborated to make a cover of Linkin Park’s song “Heavy.” The tour was partially in support of Evanescences 2021 album The Bitter Truth, which was reviewed by mxdwn.com. Earlier this year, Evanescence announced the release of their graphic novel The Revolution of Cassandra.

The shows that are affected by this postponement are rescheduled for January of 2021:

01/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center (originally 12/12)

01/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion (originally 12/17)

01/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Peterson Events Center (originally 12/14)

01/20 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center (originally 12/18)

01/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (originally 12/15)

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado