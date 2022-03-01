Halestorm Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates With Stone Temple Pilots And Mammoth WVH

Home News Tara Mobasher March 1st, 2022 - 5:30 PM

Halestorm will be returning to the stage in May with their first U.S. tour since their co-headline dates in January with Evanescence. The Grammy-winning band will also release their album, Back From The Dead, on May 6.

The tour will begin May 10 in Billings, Montana until May 30 in Missoula, Montana. They will go through Wyoming, Iowa, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Florida, Evansville and more. The band has been relatively busy lately, having just released the video for their new single “The Steeple” last week.

The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

HALESTORM

May 2022 Tour

MAY

10 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena*#+

11 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center*#+

13 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove at Harrah’s#+

14 Wichita, KS WAVE#

17 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE*+

18 Columbus, OH Kemba Live!*+

21 St. Louis, MO Pointfest

22 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville

24 Evansville, IN Ford Center*+

25 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater*+

28 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Amphitheater*+

30 Missoula, MT Kettlehouse Amphitheater*+