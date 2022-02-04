Halestorm Announce New Album Back From The Dead For May 2022 Release, Unveil New Track “The Steeple”

Home News Audrey Herold February 4th, 2022 - 3:18 PM

Halestorm is announcing their new album, Back From The Dead, which is set to be released May 6 of this year. This will be their fifth studio album. Before the release, the band has put out new single, “The Steeple.”

“The Steeple” is a hard rock track, classic Halestorm at its finest. Singer, Lzzy Hale’s vocals are unmatched, Joe Hottinger does some amazing guitar work and Arejay Hale and Josh Smith provide us with one hell of a rhythm section. Lzzy’s belting on the track is insane, definitely a highlight of the song. When she sings, “It’s been a long road/ Outta hell up to the steeple,” you’re sure to get chills from her delivery.

Back From The Dead is the followup album to the band’s 2018 release, Vicious. The album probably would’ve been put out sooner, but Covid-19 was an issue, causing it to be pushed back. It was started three months prior to Covid and the pandemic has had a profound effect on the creative process.

Here’s what Lzzy Hale had to say,

“Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis. This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity.”

After wrapping up a co-headlining tour with Evanescence (while having to do makeup dates as well), the band has announced that they will be canceling their 2022 European run because of restrictions involving Covid. However, they are still planning on playing their UK and Ireland shows later in the month. Halestorm is set to be playing two music festivals this year, Welcome to Rockville in Florida and Wisconsin’s Rock Fest.

Back From The Dead comes out May 6, 2022. See below for the full track list.

Back From the Dead Tracklist:

01. Back From The Dead

02. Wicked Ways

03. Strange Girl

04. Brightside

05. The Steeple

06. Terrible Things

07. My Redemption

08. Bombshell

09. I Come First

10. Psycho Crazy

11. Raise Your Horns