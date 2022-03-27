Modest Mouse And Johnny Marr Tease New Collaboration For First Time In 15 Years

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 27th, 2022 - 5:05 PM

There’s news of a reunion happening between the rock band Modest Mouse and former band member Johnny Marr! According to BrooklynVegan, Modest Mouse and Marr are writing songs together again for the first time since 2007 (that’s 15 years!).

The two’s last collaboration was 15 years ago on the group’s album We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank. While celebrating the 15th anniversary of the album, Isaac Brock, lead singer and guitarist of the band, and Marr shared the news. Without getting too specific, Brock stated, “We’ve already started working on some stuff together. We just finished a song, ‘Rivers of Rivers’–actually I think it’s just ‘Rivers of…’–but it’s in a pen-pal sort of way. International travel isn’t what it once was at the moment.” Marr added, “I played on that new Modest Mouse song, and there are a couple of other things knocking around that Isaac’s writing. As Isaac said, air travel isn’t quite what it was. But hopefully when the world tilts back on its axis, I’ll be jumping on a plane, I think.”

In addition to the reunion, Modest Mouse and Marr have been working on their gigs and projects. Modest Mouse fans can look forward to the band performing at the High Water Festival, which takes place on April 23-24 in North Charleston, South Carolina. They will also perform at the Mad Cool Festival that will take place on July 6-10. In January, Marr released “Night and Day” and released Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 on February 25 via BMG. All around, it’s exciting news for both parties.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford