Johnny Marr Shares Uplifting New Song And Video “Night And Day”

Aswath Viswanathan January 15th, 2022 - 8:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Johnny Marr of The Smiths has released “Night and Day,” the brand new single from the Fever Dreams Pt 3 EP. This EP is the third installment of his forthcoming double album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, due February 25th via BMG. Along with the single, Marr released a music video to accompany it.

“Night and Day” is an uptempo, breathy rock song with snappy drums and a catchy melody. The track features backing vocals and bass from Primal Scream’s Simone Marie. With a wide chorus, anthemic guitars and relevant lyrics, Marr creates an uplifting and positive tune for 2022. Speaking about the new single, Marr said: “I need songs after all the news, news, news. It gets too real in the hotspots. I’m trying to be positive, for me and my audience, really,” Marr adds. “My personality is such that it occurs to me to think that way. I’m not just writing with positivity for the sake of a song. It’s real, and it’s also very necessary.” This song and his upcoming album look toward the future in an optimistic way.

The music video features Johnny Marr performing the song on guitar, with comic book style visuals and lyrics. The video encapsulates the themes of overbearing news and politics on the people.

The Fever Dreams Pt 3 EP features four brand new songs from Johnny Marr’s anticipated first double LP – “The Speed Of Love,” “Night and Day,” “Counter-Clock World” and “Rubicon.” The EP will be released on limited edition gold vinyl on May 20th.

Marr initially announced his new double album back in October 2021. Earlier last year, in August, he released his first single for Fever Dreams Pt 1, “Spirit, Power and Soul.”

