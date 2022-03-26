Snail Mail Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ Hit “Tonight, Tonight”

Home News Roy Lott March 26th, 2022 - 3:28 PM

After having to postpone their tour due to immediate surgery for lead vocalist Lindsay Jordan, Snail Mail kicked off their tour at the Treefort Music Festival in Idaho. While playing some old and new songs from their latest record Valentine, the band slipped in a cover of the Smashing Pumpkins classic “Tonight, Tonight,” from their 1995 record Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. Check out clips of their rendition below.

Kim Gordon, Durand Jones and the Indications, The Regrettes, Genesis Owusu, Magic Sword, Sun June, MarchFourth, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Karl Blau, The Shivas, Tezatalks, East Forest, Isla De Caras and Acid Tongue were some of the names on the festival bill.

Snail Mail will kick of their headlining tour with a two-night stint in Philadelphia April 5 and 6. The tour will continue on across North America and conclude on September 9 in Silver Spring, MD. Joy Again and Goon Sax will be supporting the band on select dates.

They will also be playing at Courtney Barnett’s curated traveling music festival Here and There. Sleater-Kinney, Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Waxahatchee, Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin, The Beths, Bartees Strange, Alvvays are just a few names that are also a part of the festival. Each band will play at select cities.