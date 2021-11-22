Snail Mail Postpones Winter 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham November 22nd, 2021 - 1:30 PM

Although all fans want to see their favorite bands perform live, the bands themselves can’t do so if they can’t sing. Due to polyps found in Lindsey Jordan’s vocal cords, Snail Mail is postponing her winter 2021 US tour dates and early 2022 tour dates. The singer needs to go right into surgery, and it will take three months for recovery.

“I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year,” Jordan said in a press release. “I lose my voice after a couple days of singing. I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice… I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer. My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing–we will have everything rescheduled imminently. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given the new record so far.”

The shows planned for April and May 2022 will remain as scheduled. This leg of the tour will begin on April 5 in Philadelphia and end on May 8 in Nashville. The rescheduled dates will kick off on Aug. 12 in Providence, Rhode Island, and conclude on Sep. 9 in Silver Spring, Maryland. The tour celebrates her sophomore album Valentine, which featured the emotional single “Madonna.”

SNAIL MAIL TOUR DATES:

*RESCHEDULED DATES IN BOLD

2022

Tue Apr 5 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Wed Apr 6 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Thu Apr 7 2022 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#

Fri Apr 8 2022 – Boston MA @ Royale#

Sat April 9 2022 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda#

Mon Apr 11 2022 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

Tue Apr 12 2022 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#

Thu Apr 14 2022 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#

Fri Apr 15 2022 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#

Sat Apr 16 2022 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#

Sun Apr 17 2022 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#

Tues Apr 19 2022 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater^

Wed Apr 20 2022 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

Thu Apr 21 2022 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

Fri Apr 22 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sat Apr 23 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sun Apr 24 2022 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

Wed Apr 27 2022 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

Thu Apr 28 2022 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

Fri Apr 29 2022 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

Sat Apr 30 2022 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

Mon May 2 2022 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

Tue May 3 2022 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

Thu May 5 2022 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage^

Fri May 6 2022 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

Sat May 7 2022 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle^

Sun May 8 2022 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville^

Fri-Aug-12 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

Tue-Aug-16 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

Wed-Aug-17 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

Fri-Aug-19 – Richmond, VA – The National

Sat-Aug-20 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Sun-Aug-21 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

Tue-Aug-23 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theater

Wed-Aug-24 – Tampa FL – The Ritz Ybor

Fri-Aug-26 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Sat-Aug-27 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

Sun-Aug-28 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

Tue-Aug-30 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

Wed-Aug-31 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

Fri-Sep-02 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

Sat-Sep-03 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sun-Sep-04 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre

Tue-Sep-06 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

Wed-Sep-07 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

Fri-Sep-09 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

#w/ Joy Again

^w/ The Goon Sax