Absent In Body Unveil Chilling New Song And Video “The Half Rising Man”

Alexandra Kozicki March 25th, 2022 - 9:49 PM

Absent In Body, a new death metal group, released an intensely chilling new track “The Half Rising Man” accompanied by a remarkably dark music video, according to The PRP. The track is included on their debut release album, Plague God, which released today via Relapse. The band is comprised of Amenra‘s guitarist Mathieu J. Vandekerckhove & vocalist Colin H. Van Eeckhout on vocals/bass, Neurosis vocalist/guitarist Scott Kelly and Cavalera Conspiracy, etc./ex-Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera, issued their debut album “Plague God” today, March 25th.

“The Half Rising Man” can be aptly described as magnanimously bleak. The strong, intense vocalizations of Eeckhout and Kelly combine with the rolling sounds and intense guitars to create a sound that is both menacing and melodic. Its accompanying video feels like the avante-garde of death metal, and details corpse-like humanoid forms in cloth sacks. The video is not for the faint of heart.

The band’s previous single “Rise From Ruins” shares the same level of unearthly horror you could expect from a death metal group composed of some of the biggest names in modern metal.

Plague God is a short, 5-track album that leaves you craving more, but each track packs a different punch. The album’s overarching theme can only be described the existential dread that goes hand in hand with life and death. It also radiates a sense of deep protest.

You can pre-order the album on Relapse’s website, here. You can also check out the music video for “The Half Rising Man” below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat