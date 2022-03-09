Amenra Debut New Black & White Video For Cover Of Townes Van Zandt’s “Kathleen”

Home News Federico Cardenas March 9th, 2022 - 9:06 PM

The Belgian band Amenra have released a new music video for their cover of the song “Kathleen,” originally written and released by singer-songwriter John Townes Van Zandt. This music video, hosted by BrooklynVegan, was released in promotion of the upcoming collection Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III, released by Neurot Recordings; featuring covers of Townes Van Zandt by Amenra, Cave In, and Marissa Nadler.

The new visual is perfect for encapsulating the tone expressed by “Kathleen,” especially in Amenra’s new rendition. Amenra’s version of the legendary track decides to slow it down, with the slowed down guitar being played alongside soft strings that work together to create a crushing but beautiful atmosphere. Colin H. van Eeckhout’s voice is highly distinct from Townes Van Zandt far lower voice, which works with the new refined production and sound to create a very different listening experience while keeping the basic parts of the song intact. The new music video expresses this tone beautifully, showing a woman walk through a field, along with various blurry shots of the surrounding environment in a black and white filter that creates absolutely suffocating feelings of dread and melancholy. Watch the music video for “Kathleen” below.

The upcoming collection will be the third installment of the Songs Of Townes Van Zandt collection, following two separate collections featuring different sets of artists. Various artists have explained that they decided to take part in this collection due to the unique feelings that John Townes Van Zandt, who passed away in 1994, was able to create in them. Amenra’s Lennart Bossu explained in a statement that “Being Belgians, the very American folk and country of Townes Van Zandt is not exactly the music we grew up listening to, but upon discovering his songs in our early twenties, they immediately struck a chord with us. Even people who do not understand the lyrics can probably tell that they are listening to someone who has lived and suffered, and, oddly enough, at the same time find deep comfort in his soothing voice.” Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III is set to release on April 22 on all digital platforms.