Absent In Body Unveil Heavy New Track “Rise From Ruins”

Absent in Body, the collaboration band of members of Amenra, Neurosis and Sepultura, have unveiled a new track titled “Rise From Ruins.” The single comes from the band’s upcoming album Plague God, set to release on March 25. Plague God will be the band’s debut album with Relapse Records.

Not easily classified by genre, “Rise From Ruins” presents listeners with a very unique sound wherein only one thing is clear: the track is absolutely terrifying. The first two minutes of the track show off a slow and gradual build up, offering increasingly massive sounding drums that help introduce the song’s first riff. Suddenly and surprisingly, a massive riff plays as we start to hear multiple layers of growling vocals muffled in such a way that only adds to their utter brutality. The following section of the song slows down the guitar work and shifts vocal styles, creating different flavors of darkness and heaviness. Prior to the official March 10 release of “Rise From Ruins,” the single was featured on All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution PPV event on March 6.

Listen to “Rise From Ruins” via YouTube below.

The group’s guitarist Mathieu Vandekerckhove, known for his work with Amenra, explained his process for writing this song, describing it as an expression of his negative emotions, stating that “At one day, when recording the album, I had too much negative news and havoc on my socials shoved into my face. And the riff to this song was an instinctive reaction to that. I fought it off. This song is definitely a reflection of that moment, that day.”

“Rise From Ruins” is the first album Absent In Body have released to support the new record, following their earlier releases of “Sarin” and “The Acres/The Ache.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat