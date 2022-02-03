Ex-Sepultura Drummer Igor Cavalera And Scott Kelly From Neurosis Form New Band Absent In Body; Announce First Album Plague God

Home News Tara Mobasher February 3rd, 2022 - 7:36 PM

Absent in Body, a newly-formed band consisting of Amenra guitarist Mathieu J. Vandekerckhove, Amenra frontman Colin H. Van Eeckhout, Neurosis vocalist and guitarist Scott Kelly, and former Sepultura drummer Igor Cavalera, will premiere its first album, “Plague God,” on March 25. The team originally formed with Vandekerckhove and Kelly in 2017.

“Plague God” was largely influenced by current unprecedented times of overwhelming and unfathomable information. The album is said to combine honesty with unity in its five tracks, that can be viewed below.

“We had not imposed any limitations or boundaries on ourselves to create this music,” Vandekerckhove said. “Everything happened without any compromise, we gathered and let inspiration run freely. It is the beauty and the strength of this album.”

“It feels great to collaborate with such forward-thinking minds like Colin, Mathieu and Scott on Absent in Body,” Cavalera added. “The music is dense and slowly brutal, very similar to the times we are living.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat