Former Sepultura Drummer Igor Cavalera Reveals New Project Corroded Spiral Unveils First Single “Forgotten Ether”

Home News Skyler Graham October 26th, 2021 - 5:07 PM

Igor Cavalera has been a member of several bands and projects, the largest being the Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura. Although Cavalera is no longer a part of this band, he is still creating metal music. His latest project, Corroded Spiral, is releasing a debut EP titled Ancient Nocturnal Summoning before the end of the year. In anticipation of this EP, he recently released one of its four tracks: “Forgotten Ether.”

The spooky song feels like walking through a haunted house in the ‘80s: between the unhuman growls and synth beats reminiscent of Space Invaders, “Forgotten Ether” could become a Halloween classic.

<a href="https://phantomlimblabel.bandcamp.com/album/ancient-nocturnal-summoning">Ancient Nocturnal Summoning by Corroded Spiral</a> As described in Loudwire, Cavalera has expanded his talents from heavy metal to electronic and industrial genres as well. In 2019, he formed the noise-rock duo Petbrick with Wayne Adams of Death Pedals and Big Lad. The duo released a self-titled EP the same year and collaborated with punk trio Deafkids on the 2020 album Deafbrick.

“Much like their contemporaries, as well as their previous work,” our own Victor Nica says of the album, “Petbrick and Deafkids have shown brightly the unraveling path of contemporary metal and noise and possibilities by pushing it to its absolute limit, and they kill it while doing so on Deafbrick.”

In 2013, Cavalera released Spaces with Mixhell, the DJ duo made up of him and his wife Leima Leyton. This album diverges from the thrash sound of Sepultura and presents metallic cyber-punk tracks. The drummer has also worked with his brother Max Cavalera — also a member of Sepultura — in their group Cavalera Conspiracy. Last year, the brothers had plans to perform Sepultura’s most iconic tracks on a tour across North America. This project never came to fruition, but Corroded Spiral fortunately has.