Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Melancholy New Single “Not The One”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have unveiled a new and emotional single titled “Not The One.” The song serves as fans’ latest preview into the group’s upcoming album Unlimited Love.

In their new track, the band sings about trying to live up to someone’s expectations, and always falling short. Eventually, they sing that trying to be someone else in order to win the affection of a loved one has caught up to them. “I’m not the one you thought you knew. I do most anything to make you think I’m the one. I do it all to get to you,” they sing.

Through slow and melancholic beats layered with electronically-bending notes, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have released one of their more emotional ballads about falling in love while losing sight of the person you once were.

Thus far, the band has released three total singles from Unlimited Love, including “Black Summer” in February and “Poster Child” at the beginning of the month. While the latter song broke the norm for their typical sound as an up-beat song, “Black Summer” is a slow, dark love song.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers also announced that they would be joined by The Strokes, Beck, St. Vincent, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat and King Princess on a stadium tour beginning June 4 in Seville, Spain and concluding September 18 in Arlington, Texas. Along the way, the group will travel through Budapest, Manchester, London, Glasgow, Cologne, Hamburg, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto and more.

“Not The One” can be listened to below. Unlimited Love, which will feature Rick Rubin and John Frusciante on guitar for the first time since 2006, will be released April 1.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister