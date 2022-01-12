Cradle of Filth Will Play Dusk… And Her Embrace In Its Entirety During Upcoming Livestream

Home News Audrey Herold January 12th, 2022 - 4:08 PM

Rock band, Cradle of Filth, are announcing their next upcoming livestream, ‘The Infernal Vernal Equinox’. This will be the band’s second live stream performance. The livestream show will be airing March 20. Fans can expect to see the band performing the entirety of their 1996 sophomore album, Dusk…And Her Embrace.

Here’s what the band had to say on the show,

“After the glorious success of our livestream extravaganza back in May last year, we have decided to undertake a second in which we will play our legendary musical excretion, Dusk… And Her Embrace, in its dark cinematic entirety, accompanied by a further bout of new album tracks and fan-favourites.”

The band goes on to explain the significance of the performance date, it falls on the Spring equinox, which is how the event got it’s name. During the streaming event, the video for third single off of Existence Is Futile will be released as well. The upcoming performance is said to be a “horrific spectacle, big production and razor sharp Black Metal mayhem.”

Tickets for the scheduled performance are available now.