Lauren Floyd March 3rd, 2022 - 4:47 PM

English extreme metal band Cradle of Filth cancels their forthcoming Russian tour amid the current unrest ongoing in Ukraine quoting philosopher Albert Camus’s “Peace is the only battle worth waging.”

The band later in the comments addressed upset fans, further explaining that they “are literally banned from playing Russia as it stands.” No further rescheduling plans or ticket exceptions have been announced as of yet.

Cradle of Filth was expected to begin the tour in Moscow this June.