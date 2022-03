Home News Abigail Lee March 19th, 2022 - 7:34 PM

Twenty years after the release of her debut album Come Away With Me, Norah Jones has released the original demo of the famed song “Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most,” which she recorded in her high school band room. Accompanying herself on piano, Jones sings in a familiar beloved voice that offers audiences a window to the past.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna