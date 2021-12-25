Norah Jones Unveils Cameo-Filled New Video For “I Dream Of Christmas”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan December 25th, 2021 - 8:30 AM

Norah Jones has unveiled a cameo-filled new video for her song “I Dream Of Christmas.” The video was directed by Dano Cerny and features cameos from a host of personalities including Gleb Savchenko, Scott Tweedie, Emma Brooks McAllister, and Courtney Mawhorr. The song is the title track of her first-ever holiday album I Dream Of Christmas.

The video starts off with Jones sitting in a decked-out Christmas house as she is joined one by one by her friends. They start playing the guitar, the piano and the drums while singing along to the Christmas song. She is soon joined by even more friends who bring in food and wine to celebrate the holidays. After a few more guests, the house is turned into a wholesome Christmas party. There are many notable points to the video; she is given a puppy, Santa shows up and the guests get drunk on eggnog. The song itself sounds mellow and jazzy, a perfect atmosphere for a Christmas tune. Jones’ vocal performance steals the show, especially with her drifting background vocals that sound like a snowy blanket.

Earlier this week, Jones released a festive music video for her song “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).” The video was directed by Isaac Rentz and produced by Isaac Rice and Brien Justiniano. It follows Jones on a bike ride throughout Brooklyn, with some Santa’s that join later on and whom all end up at a joyful rooftop party. The song also comes from I Dream Of Christmas. Jones said, “When I was trying to figure out which direction to take, the original songs started popping in my head. They were all about trying to find the joys of Christmas, catching that spark, that feeling of love and inclusion that I was longing for during the rest of the year.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna