Norah Jones Announces New Holiday Album I Dream Of Christmas For October 2021 Release

Home News Aaron Grech October 3rd, 2021 - 7:38 PM

Norah Jones has announced her debut holiday album I Dream Of Christmas, which will be out on October 15 via Blue Note Records. In addition to Jones, the album features Brian Blade on drums, Tony Scherr and Nick Movshon on bass, Russ Pahl on pedal steel guitar, Marika Hughes on cello, Dave Guy on trumpet, Raymond Mason on trombone, and producer Leon Michels on saxophone, flute, percussion and additional instruments.

The project’s first single “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)” is a straight-forward jazz standard, with Jones melancholically crooning over a traditional jazz instrumental led by a soothing acoustic piano. Although the track lacks the upbeat feeling of other traditional Christmas songs, this ballad stays true to the holiday and Jones’ signature jazz sound.

“I’ve always loved Christmas music but never had the inclination to make a holiday album until now,” Jones explained in a press release. “Last year I found myself listening to James Brown’s Funky Christmas and Elvis’s Christmas Album on Sunday’s during lockdown for a sense of comfort. In January 2021, I started thinking about making a Christmas album of my own. It gave me something fun to work on and look forward to.”

This past summer Jones held a live stream alongside Blade, Scherr and violinist Mazz Swift for a performance of her latest studio album Pick Me Up Off the Floor. The project was critically acclaimed upon release for its unique blend of blues, jazz, folk and orchestral music with elements of gospel, soul, country, funk and hip hop spread throughout the album.

I Dream of Christmas tracklist

1. Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones) (Norah Jones)

2. Christmas Don’t Be Late (Ross Bagdasarian)

3. Christmas Glow (Norah Jones)

4. White Christmas (Irving Berlin)

5. Christmastime (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)

6. Blue Christmas (Billy Hayes/Jay W. Johnson)

7. It’s Only Christmas Once A Year (Norah Jones)

8. You’re Not Alone (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)

9. Winter Wonderland (Richard B. Smith/Felix Bernard)

10. A Holiday With You (Norah Jones)

11. Run Rudolph Run (Johnny Marks/Marvin Brodie)

12. Christmas Time Is Here (Lee Mendelson/Vince Guaraldi)

13. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? (Frank Loesser)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna