Norah Jones Announces 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition Of Come Away With Me Featuring 22 Previously Unreleased Tracks

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 27th, 2022 - 1:59 PM

Singer-songwriter Norah Jones, who released Pick Me Up Off The Floor in 2020 is planning to release a super deluxe edition of her seminal debut album Come Away With Me.

In February 2002, Jones was an unknown 22-year-old singer attempting to charm the world with her debut album Come Away With Me. Even though her label found difficulty in categorizing her sound, the album went on to sell nearly 30 million copies, reaching #1 in 20 countries, and sweep the 2003 GRAMMY Awards with eight wins.

Jones’ unreleased version of “Come Away With Me” still provides that warm, reassuring feeling just like in the released version. The guitar adds to the soothing feeling. So much so, that it sounds like a Blues song. Listen here.

On April 29, Blue Note/UMe will release Come Away With Me: 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition. The 44-track collection will contain 22 previously unreleased tracks, including Norah’s early demos and the never-before-heard first version of the album that was produced by Craig Street. Jones reflects on her debut album, she says, “I was incredibly proud of this album and so thankful to everyone who made it with me…I figured it was a good first try and felt that it truly captured who I was–musically–at that time, which made me the proudest and is all you can really hope for when making a record.”

The 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition was produced by Eli Wolf, and it is set to be released digitally and physically as a 4-LP vinyl set and a 3-CD set, both of which come in premium packaging with an extensive booklet with new liner notes by Norah and rare session photos.

Come Away With Me—20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition – Track Listing:

DISC 1

Come Away With Me – 20th Anniversary Remaster

1 Don’t Know Why

2 Seven Years

3 Cold Cold Heart

4 Feelin’ The Same Way

5 Come Away With Me

6 Shoot The Moon

7 Turn Me On

8 Lonestar

9 I’ve Got To See You Again

10 Painter Song

11 One Flight Down

12 Nightingale

13 The Long Day Is Over

14 The Nearness Of You

DISC 2

The Demos

1 Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most

2 Walkin’ My Baby Back Home

3 World of Trouble

First Sessions Outtakes

4 The Only Time

5 I Didn’t Know About You

6 Something Is Calling You (tabla version)

7 Just Like A Dream Today

8 When Sunny Gets Blue

9 What Am I To You

10 Hallelujah I Love Him So

11 Daydream

First Sessions EP

12 Don’t Know Why

13 Come Away With Me

14 Something Is Calling You

15 Turn Me On

16 Lonestar

17 Peace

DISC 3

The Allaire Sessions

1 I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight

2 I’ve Got To See You Again *

3 What Would I Do

4 Come Away With Me *

5 Picture In A Frame **

6 Nightingale *

7 Peace *

8 What Am I To You *

9 Painter Song *

10 Turn Me On *

11 A Little At A Time

12 One Flight Down *

13 Fragile

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna