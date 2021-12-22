Norah Jones Shares Festive New Video For “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)”

Home News Roy Lott December 22nd, 2021 - 5:27 PM

Norah Jones has released the music video for her festive song “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).” The video was directed by Isaac Rentz and produced by Isaac Rice and Brien Justiniano. It follows Jones on a bike ride throughout Brooklyn, with some Santa’s that join later on and whom all end up at a joyful rooftop party. Over chiming piano chords, she expresses a deep desire for holiday cheer and companionship. Check out the lighthearted visual below.

The song comes from her first-ever holiday album I Dream Of Christmas, which is out now. “When I was trying to figure out which direction to take, the original songs started popping in my head,” Norah said in a press release. “They were all about trying to find the joys of Christmas, catching that spark, that feeling of love and inclusion that I was longing for during the rest of the year. The thirteen-track album also features Brian Blade on drums, Tony Scherr and Nick Movshon on bass, Russ Pahl on pedal steel guitar, Marika Hughes on cello, Dave Guy on trumpet, Raymond Mason on trombone and producer Leon Michels on saxophone, flute, percussion. It follows her LP Pick Me Up Off the Floor that was released last year.

Jones performed alongside Laurie Anderson, Jon Batiste, Steve Miller Band and Maggie Rogers to raise donations for the international organization as it aims to be of “unique service in this time of turmoil and uncertainty.” The benefit concert was organized by WisdomSound.

She also live-streamed an intimate concert where she performed Pick Me Up Off the Floor in its entirety in June. Some of the members who had contributed to the album performed with her including Brian Blade on drums, Tony Scherr on bass and Mazz Swift on violin.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna