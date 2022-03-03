The Cure’s Robert Smith Teases September 2022 Release Date For New Album Songs Of A Lost World

Home News Lauren Floyd March 3rd, 2022 - 12:06 PM

Just before the NME Awards commenced last night, The Cure’s frontman Robert Smith revealed their new album is almost here and will be titled Songs of a Lost World. New music from the alternative rock band must be most pleasing to its fans but maybe even more for Smith who, according to mxdwn, expressed to his Twitter followers early February that he’s been itching to drop a new album.

As he spoke with NME, Smith also revealed Songs of a Lost World is almost finished and is set to release as early as September, says Consequence Sound, with 10 tracks for fans to enjoy. Unlike The Cure’s infamous love ballads like “Lovesong” and “Pictures of You,” Smith hints at their next release being more “relentlessly doom and gloom.”

If Smith had it his way, the album would be available much sooner than the fall stating, “I’d rather it just come out. I can’t stand the anticipation,” but added, “It’ll be real very soon.” Songs of a Lost World will serve as the band’s long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s 4:13 Dream. Smith will be busy these next few weeks as he faces a three-week deadline to lay down the final four vocals.

Along with the title, the band have also decided on the album’s artwork and tracklist. Smith is curious and eager to start on his solo album but The Cure’s music is his first priority right now.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat