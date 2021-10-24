Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Shares Hypnotic New Track “Siren Song”

Home News Roy Lott October 24th, 2021 - 4:57 PM

Photo credit Raymond Flotat

Alice in Chains’ very own Jerry Cantrell has released his latest solo track called “Siren Song.” The mid-tempo acoustic jam showcases Cantrell’s soothing vocals with some distorted sounds to follow. It’s performed alongside Gil Sharone on drums, Greg Puciato on backing vocals, Michael Rozon on a pedal steel, Jordan Lewis on piano and Joe Barresi playing the triangle. Check it out below.

“Siren Song” is the third and final song to be released from Cantrell’s upcoming project Brighten. It follows previously released singles “Atone” and the album’s title track. It is expected to be released on October 29. The nine-track album features some heavy hitters including Duff McKagan, who has worked with Guns N’ Roses, Greg Puciato of Dillinger Escape Plan contributing to backing vocals and drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr., who has worked with Sir Paul McCartney.

With it being Cantrell’s first solo album in 18 years, he will also embark on a North American tour in support of the album in 2022. The tour will commence on March 22 in Minneapolis, MN and will continue onto cities such as New York, Baltimore, New Orleans, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle before concluding in San Diego, CA May 8. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via Cantrell’s website.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat