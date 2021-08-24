Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains Announces Spring 2022 Brighten Tour Dates

Home News Krista Marple August 24th, 2021 - 7:10 PM

Jerry Cantrell, guitarist of Alice in Chains, has announced that he has officially made plans to hit the road in 2022. The tour will follow the release of his solo album, which was the first in 18 years, Brighten.

The 29-stop North American tour will kick off at the end of March next year. Cantrell will play his first show in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Throughout, he will make stops in cities such as Toronto, Pittsburgh, Nashville, San Antonio, Denver, Seattle and more. Cantrell will make his final stop of the tour on in San Diego, California on May 8, 2022.

The Alice in Chains guitarist shared the news through a trailer, which featured visualizers that all matched a theme. The video featured neon green accents along with cryptic images such as an eye, a palm surrounded by letters, a distorted view of Cantrell’s face with the tour dates and cities to follow. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale Friday, August 27.

Cantrell first announced the release of his first solo album in over 18 years in March. At the end of July, he released his single “Atone.” Brighten is currently scheduled to be release on October 29. The album is said to feature a cover of Elton John’s “Goodbye” along with eight original songs from Cantrell. The album will also feature appearances from Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Greg Puciato and Gil Sharone of Dillinger Escape Plan.

McKagan teamed up with Cantrell last October to perform an acoustic version of “A Satisfied Mind” in honor of Jimmy Carter’s 96th birthday. Carter, whose birthday was on October 1, was praised for his achievements such as preserving art programs throughout schools. Cantrell and McKagan acknowledged the effort Carter put into keeping these programs alive throughout the performance. “Duff McKagan & Jerry Cantrell would like to wish former president Jimmy Carter a happy 96th birthday and highlight all he’s done to help create a sustainable future for mankind! From putting solar panels on the roof of the White House to pioneering the growing of Empress (Paulowina) trees…which happens to be the wood Duff’s guitar is made from in the video. Enjoy!”

The Brighten Tour Dates:

03/24 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

03/26 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

03/28 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

03/29 – Toronto, ON – History

03/31 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box @ Borgata

04/03 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

04/05 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

04/06 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

04/08 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

04/09 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

04/10 – Charlotte, SC – Fillmore

04/12 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

04/13 – St. Petersburg – Jannus Live

04/15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

04/17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

04/19 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore

04/21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

04/22 – San Antonio, Aztec Theatre

04/23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

04/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

04/27 – Denver, CO – The Summit

04/28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05/01 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

05/02 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

05/04 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

05/07 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

05/08 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues