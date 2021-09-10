Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Shares Electric New Music Video For “Brighten”

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 10th, 2021 - 4:44 PM

Jerry Cantrell, the founder and lead guitarist of the iconic rock band Alice In Chains, has released his newest song “Brighten” along with an accompanying music video. Cantrell’s newest solo release is the title track for his upcoming solo album Brighten which is set to release on October 29.

The video jumps back and forth between overlays of Cantrell’s instrumental entourage and an old-fashioned drifter consuming flowers before embarking on a hallucinogenic journey which ends with him waking up in a field.

“Brighten” features a classic hard rock sound that fans have become accustomed to with Cantrell. The vocal harmonization is tasteful, and the lyrics are catchy. Pairing the vocals with the masterful instrumentation and pleasing riffs, Cantrell has delivered on a solid title track for his forthcoming album.

According to Loudwire, Cantrell spoke to Heavy Consequence about his newest track. “It’s pure rock and roll,” said Cantrell. “Vince Jones, on keys, added a really great track and brought it to a new level. I can picture myself playing it on a stage for people, and it feels good. It’s a big rock song.”

Check out Cantrell’s 2022 Spring Tour dates or revisit mxdwn’s coverage of his previous single and accompanying music video release for “Atone.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat