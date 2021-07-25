The Rolling Stones Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech July 25th, 2021 - 8:14 PM

Legendary rock outfit The Rolling Stones has announced a series of fall 2021 tour dates that will kick off in St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center and wrap up in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of The Americas. Called the No Filter Tour, this will be the first time The Rolling Stones are hitting the road state side since 2019, a year prior to the COVIOD-19 pandemic.

Although The Rolling Stones have not released a studio album of original material since 2005’s A Big Bang, the group has toured pretty consistently since the 2012, which launched their 50th anniversary tour. Their latest release was Blue & Loneome in 2016, which saw the band cover the likes of Howllin’ Wolf, Little Walter and Eddie Taylor. This record saw the band accompanied by other musicians including Darryl Jones, Chuck Leavell, Matt Clifford, Eric Clapton and Jim Keltner.

Last year the band received remixes by The War on Drugs and the Killers who each reworked the song “Scarlet.” The track was unearthed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and was originally recorded in 1974 alongside iconic Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

The band’s legendary frontman Mick Jagger has also been busy as of late, teaming up with Foo Fighters frontman and multi-instrumentalist Dave Grohl for the song “Easy Sleazy.” Jagger has also recently explored other musical directions, teaming up with UK hip hop artist Skepta for “England Lost” in 2017.

Rolling Stones Tour Dates

9/26 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

9/30 Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium

10/4 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

10/9 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

10/13 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

10/17 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

10/24 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

10/29 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

11/2 Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium

11/6 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

11/11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11/15 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

11/20 Austin, TX – Circuit of The Americas