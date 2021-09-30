The Rolling Stones Tease Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Box Set By Sharing Unreleased Cover Of The Chi-Lites’ “Troubles A’ Comin”

Home News Roy Lott September 30th, 2021 - 4:22 PM

The Rolling Stones have shared an unreleased cover of “Troubles A’ Comin” by The Chi-Lites as part of their upcoming release of the Tattoo You 40th anniversary box set, which is set for an October 22 due date. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the song was recorded in Paris in 1979 and is one of the nine rarities found on the Lost and Found bonus disc. The band performed the track for the first time at a private concert held at the Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

The iconic band recently kicked off the North American leg of their No Filter Tour in St. Louis, MO last week, which had been rescheduled from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour will also mark their first tour without the late drummer, Charlie Watts. Watts sadly passed away in August from an undisclosed health issue. He was 80 at the time of his passing. Shortly before his passing, the band had announced that he would not be touring with the band this year due to his issue and would be replaced with Steve Jordan.

The 13-date tour will continue on to Charlotte, NC tonight (09/30) and will continue on to cities including Pittsburgh, Nashville, Los Angeles, Dallas, Las Vegas and Atlanta before concluding in Austin, TX on November 20.

Fellow bandmate Ronnie Wood announced that he battled cancer once again during the pandemic and has since been cancer-free. Wood was previously diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017.