The Rolling Stones Will Tour Without Charlie Watts

Home News Casey Melnick August 26th, 2021 - 2:01 PM

The promoter for The Rolling Stones has confirmed today that the band will go ahead with its scheduled US tour this fall. The band and music world are still mourning the loss of famed drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away at age 80 earlier this week.

Via an official statement, Concerts West announced that “The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned.” The No Filter Tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but the band was forced to postpone due to the COVID pandemic. The 13-date tour is set to begin September 26th in St. Louis, Missouri.

Earlier this month, The Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not join them on the No Filter Tour and that Steve Jordan would be replacing him on the tour. Watts was recovering from a medical procedure and was advised by his doctors to opt out of the tour. This disappointed fans as the legendary Watts had not publicly performed with the band since August 2019.

The Rolling Stones are an English rock band originally formed in 1962. One of the best-selling artists of all time, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and are considered to be one of greatest bands of all time.

Earlier this year, guitarist Ronnie Wood revealed that he battled cancer during the pandemic. This was his second bout with cancer after he battled with lung cancer in 2017. The Rolling Stones surprised fans last summer when they released “Scarlet,” a 45-year old track that features Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Rick Grech.

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Dates

9/26/21 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

9/30/21 – Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium

10/4/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

10/9/21 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

10/13/21 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

10/17/21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

10/24/21 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

10/29/21 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

11/2/21 – Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium

11/6/21 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

11/11/21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11/15/21 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

11/20/21 – Austin, TX – Circuit of The Americas