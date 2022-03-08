Kanye West Shares New Animated Video For “Hurricane;” Defends His Art With New Poem “Dead”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 8th, 2022 - 5:22 PM

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has released a new video for his song “Hurricane,” from his Grammy-nominated album Donda. “Hurricane,” featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby, has been nominated for the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” at the Grammy Awards.

The animated video follows an army of digitalized figures dressed in black being directed by a single character – presumably Ye. West also posted a poem to Instagram defending his music video, and titled it “Dead.”

“No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD/And only people that would talk to me were in my head/No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD/Only people who loved me would visit in their dreams instead,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Thus far, Ye released music videos for Donda‘s “Come to Life,” “24” and “Heaven and Hell” in addition to “Hurricane.” Donda 2 has exclusively been released through his Stem Player, making it ineligible for the Billboard charts. He reportedly made $2 million in sales after selling 10,000 total Stem Players in three days.