Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Criticizes Kanye West’s Decision To Release Donda 2 Exclusively On Stem Player: “It’s Just So Pompous And Ridiculous”

Lauren Floyd March 7th, 2022 - 1:40 PM

Slipknot’s lead vocalist Corey Taylor calls Kanye West’s decision to release Donda 2 exclusively on West’s Stem Player “pompous and ridiculous.”

West’s $200 device is the only source to listen to his 16 track album which gives fans the option to remix the songs on their own. In a new interview with Metro UK, Taylor criticized both the exclusivity of the album and the price tag of the Stem Player, according to Consequence Sound. He also expressed how the release strategy proved how out of touch he think’s Ye is with the average music fan. Taylor says:

“It’s like releasing all the parts for a car and sending them to people’s houses and going there, you got a free car, now you’ve got to figure out how to build the goddamn thing,” Taylor said. “You’re assuming that the audience has the access and same technology that you have but you’re a f**king moron for doing that. Are you serious? It doesn’t work that way. The thinking that that’s a smart thing to do just shows you how convoluted and off the f**king property Kanye West really is.”

He continues: “When you’ve got that much money and that much people around you telling you exactly what you want to hear, your concept of reality just goes right out the f**king window. … People can’t afford their f**king apartments for f**k’s sake. It’s not right. It’s just so pompous and ridiculous.”

Cleary Taylor is not a big fan of Kaye and his music shenanigans. Back in 2015, according to Consequence Sound, he slammed Kanye for his self-declaration that he is the “greatest living rock star on the planet.”

While Slipknot is in the news for bashing Ye, their Sacramento Aftershock festival appearance is also reaching headlines. They will be joined in the Aftershock line up with Foo Fighters and more, according to mxdwn.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado