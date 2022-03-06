Rivers Cuomo Joins Morgan Evans On New Single “Country Outta My Girl”

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 6th, 2022 - 6:03 PM

Rivers Cuomo, the lead vocalist and guitarist of the famous rock band Weezer, and Australian country music singer and songwriter Morgan Evans have teamed up on a new single, titled, “Country Outta My Girl”.

As Consequence reported, “Country Outta My Girl” sounds like a pop-country song. The song is about Evans describing his Southern girlfriend that has stuck to her country roots who still reps her Bobcat pride, still calls from an 865 and drinks dirty martinis in a mason jar. Like Evans said, “you can’t take the country outta my girl”. On the other hand, Cuomo, who’s from Manhattan, NY, assures listeners that “you can’t take the city out of my girl”. Cuomo chimes in to talk about his city girl who prefers “dumpling with the tofu fried” compared to Evans’ “waffles with the Chicken fried” girl. Cuomo sings that his city girl doesn’t “give a damn about sports” and “takes LA all around the world”. Listen to Evans’ sweet single below!

It may be a bit out of the ordinary to hear Cuomo on a country song, but it’s clear that the Weezer’s frontman can do it all and more. Last year, Weezer announced that they intended to release four seasonal albums in 2022. In February, Cuomo went to Twitter to announce the potential release dates for the albums, which he referred to as the SZNS albums. So, this means that fans can expect to hear more from Cuomo and the band as soon as March 20 when the first album rolls out!

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi