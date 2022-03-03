Both Spotify And Live Nation Temporarily Stop Business In Russia

Home News Tara Mobasher March 3rd, 2022 - 12:07 PM

Both Live Nation and Spotify have revealed that they will cease all business ties with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces invaded the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Wednesday, which has been the subject of news headlines in subsequent days.

“Live Nation joins the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the company said in a statement. “We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We’re in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers.”

Meanwhile, Spotify announced that all content from Kremlin-based outlets has been removed, however people in Russia still have access to the platform. The move conflicts with Spotify’s delayed response to being scrutinized over Joe Rogan’s spreading of COVID misinformation on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” a Spotify representative said. “Our first priority over the past week has been the safety of our employees and to ensure that Spotify continues to serve as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever.”

Both companies followed suit with Apple, which has halted product sales in Russia, and Disney, Warner Bros., Sony and Paramount, which have all halted film releases in the country. Artists like Green Day, Bring Me The Horizon, Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, Franz Ferdinand, Yungblud and more have all canceled shows to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.