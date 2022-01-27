Ministry Unveil Psychedelic New Music Video For “Believe Me”

Home News Jamie Reddy January 27th, 2022 - 10:13 PM

Ministry released a new video for their latest single “Believe Me” straight from their 15th studio album, Moral Hygiene. The video is one of the many psychedelic video releases that have come out in the past few months and this one also does not disappoint. The video is completely DIY and each band member used a green screen from their own home to contribute to the project, which was a compilation of what they had done together. This video has an intent for all artists to get creative when they are on a budget, and still be able to make amazing work.

The video has the band members put together in various spots of the screen and has various backgrounds. Parts of the universe, medusa, UFOs, silhouettes, and many more eye-catching scenes within the 5-minute video, with lyrics to help you follow along. Take a look below.



Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat