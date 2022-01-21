A Day To Remember Share New Version Of “Re-Entry” Featuring Mark Hoppus Of Blink-182

Home News Jamie Reddy January 21st, 2022 - 12:50 AM

A Day To Remember unveiled a newer version of their single “Re-Entry” which now features Mark Hoppus, an awesome treat as he was relieved that he beat his battle with lymphoma a few months ago. Hoppus now appears on the second verse of the song

“When this song originally took shape it was without a doubt massively influenced by Blink-182, so when the idea came up to do a remix of sorts for it, Mark was immediately who we pictured,” Jeremy McKinnon states as he admits that the Blink 182 was what inspired the song in the first place. The song definitely gives Blink vibes, with heavy vocals and harmonies, an intense chorus that will definitely rock the room. Hoppus sounds as good as ever, giving the song the energy boost that we never thought it needed. Listen to the song below. Click here for more information.

-Photo Credit: Marv Watson