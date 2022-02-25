Corey Taylor Releases New EP CMFB…Sides, Shares Lyric Video For “Lunatic Fringe”

Home News Federico Cardenas February 25th, 2022 - 6:15 PM

The legendary singer and musician Corey Taylor, most widely known for being the frontman for metal band Slipknot, has released a new EP, titled CMFB…Sides. The project features 9 diverse tracks, including unreleased material from Taylor’s past, as well as covers of songs from various groups that have inspired him. In promotion of his new project, Corey Taylor has released a music video for his track “Lunatic Fringe,” a cover of the classic track from Red Rider.

The new project, recorded with producer Jay Ruston, is meant as a compilation of old b-sides from past records, covers of other artists, as well as live versions of tracks. Notably, the EP offers covers of such tracks as “Holier Than Thou” by Metallica, “Shakin” by Eddie Money, “Got to Choose” by Kiss, as well as many other artists. In addition, the compilation offers new covers of Taylor’s own previously released material, including his track “Halfway Down” released on his previous solo album. See the album art and full tracklist below.

CMFB…Sides Tracklist

1. Holier Than Thou (Metallica Cover)

2. All This And More (Dead Boys Cover)

3. Kansas (Acoustic)

4. Shakin’ (Eddie Money Cover)

5. Home/Zzyxz Rd (Live)

6. Lunatic Fringe (Red Rider Cover)

7. Got To Choose (Kiss Cover)

8. Halfway Down (Acoustic)

9. On The Dark Side (John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band Cover)

Taylor’s cover of “Lunatic Fringe” is a great taste of what CMFB has to offer. A gorgeous, melancholic acoustic cover of the original rock track, Taylor’s take on this classic track originally released in 1981 is absolutely breathtaking. A stunning visual lyric video is offered that only adds atmosphere to the sweet sounds created by Taylor’s voice and guitar. See the music video for Taylor’s cover of “Lunatic Fringe” via YouTube below.

The release of CMFB…Sides comes not long before Taylor’s band, Slipknot, begins their tour in North America starting March 16, alongside Cypress Hill, Jinjer and others. CMFB…Sides follows the 2020 release of Taylor’s previous album, CMFT.

